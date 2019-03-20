|
Maria O. (Moskovis) Georgopoulos, Of Lexington, MA, formerly of Arlington, MA, passed away on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Georgopoulos. Devoted mother of Evan Georgopoulos and his wife Kathy. Cherished grandmother of Sophie and Lily Georgopoulos. Loving sister of Stella Kazantzas, Athena Pickett, and the late Peter Moskovis, and the late James Moskovis. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Athanasius The Great Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA at 11:30AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 10AM to 11:30AM at the church. Donations may be made in her memory to the Aspergers/Autism Network AANE. org and the MSPCA at Nevins Farm MSPCA.org Directions and online condolences Faggas.com
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019