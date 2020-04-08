|
|
Marilyn E. McCarthy of Arlington MA, left us peacefully on April 5th, 2020. Marilyn dedicated her life to her family and community by providing good cheer, loyalty, compassion and help to all those she came in contact with. Her work in the Assessor's office at the Arlington Town Hall afforded her the opportunity to meet and help countless residents, always with a smile and kind word. A devoted mother and grandmother, Nannie, she was most proud of her family. She thoroughly loved holidays and family gatherings where she could hug, kiss, and cook (her brownies were famous), for family, and friends who were always treated like family. She loved road trips and none more so than to her beloved Nubble Light, to her this lighthouse symbolized a way forward and help in navigating this world. Beloved mother to Corinne McCarthy Brisbois of Marlborough, Sean and Stephanie McCarthy of Atlanta Georgia, and Michael McCarthy of Arlington, and Nannie to Jessica Rae Parks, Bobby Brisbois, Mason McCarthy, and Sienna McCarthy. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Edward Cullen of Arlington, one of 7 children and survived by 2 sisters; Carol Cullen Daniel of Winchester, and Denise Cullen of Tucson Arizona, and her sisters-in-law, Marie Cullen of Woburn, Jean Cullen of Arlington, and Carol Humphreys McCarthy of Pelham, NH, as well as her many loving nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her 4 brothers Edward, James, Lenny, and Larry Cullen, awaiting her with open arms. She will be truly missed by all who knew her, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. A private ceremony will be held under the care of DeVito Funeral Home 1145 Mass. Ave Arlington on April 16, 2020 with the burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Marilyn E. McCarthy to Mass General Cancer Center https:// giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020