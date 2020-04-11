|
Mary Arapoff McEwen passed away on April 5th, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Mary was born to Catherine (Green) and Alexis Arapoff on August 12, 1937 in Cambridge, MA. She graduated from Quincy High School and Emmanuel College. In 1959, she married James K. McEwen and they celebrated 52 years of marriage before his death in 2011. Marys passion was music. She taught piano and voice and had a long career in opera and musical theater. She is survived by her daughter Mary Louise (Maurice), son John (Denise), granddaughter Monika, siblings Anne Marie (Robert), Catherine, and John (Rita), sister in law Lorna, many nieces and nephews, and special friends Henry, Cheryl, and Sylvia. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her children James, Catherine, and Peter, brothers Peter and Paul, and brother in law Charles. Services will be private. Donations can be made on behalf of Mary to the Catholic Extension Society of the US. To sign the online guestbook or to leave a memory of Mary to her family please visit www.forestparkthe woodlands.com
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020