Mary Paradis, 84, of Arlington, passed away March 20, 2020. Mary dedicated her life to her family and community by providing good cheer, loyalty, compassion and a listening ear to all those with whom she came in contact. Through her work as an administrative assistant at the Hardy Elementary School and later Arlington High School, Mary kept things orderly and light hearted. Always a fierce advocate for the underdog, she offered warmth and encouragement to those who needed it most. There was nothing that brought Mary more joy than enjoying a living room performance put on by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, time spent chatting with dear friends and family, a friendly political debate (as long as you agreed with her views), or a good deal at Costco. Preceded in death by her parents Leo and Marie Colgan, brother Paul, husband John and daughter Judith. She is survived by her late daughter Judith's husband Robert Carter and grandchildren Robert (spouse Erin Wade) and Abigail (fiance Ronan Hanley); daughter Maryjo Paradis-Smith, husband Thomas and grandchildren Megan (spouse Trevor Mack), Katherine (spouse Shawn Hopkins) and Morgan (spouse Russell Turner); daughter Lee Paradis; daughter Michelle Hamblin, husband Michael and grandchildren Christopher and Renee; daughter Jill French and grandchildren Molly, Melanie, and Meredith; son John Paradis, wife Kate and grandchildren Olive and Luna; daughter Renee Krikorian, husband Benjamin and grandchildren Scarlett, Henry and Eliza; great grandchildren Bryce, Ivy, Claire, Emma, Coraline and Oonabelle; sister Judith O'Leary of Manchester-by-the-Sea and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will announce a memorial service for Mary once the community is free of the threat of the spread of the coronavirus. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Compassionate Care ALS www.ccals.org/ and/or The Covenant House www.covenanthouse.org
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020