Mildred S. Burger of Arlington, MA joined other angels on January 12, 2020 at the age of 91. She passed peacefully at home, with her loving grandson, Sidney, in attendance. The daughter of Homer and Nora (Duddy) Doe, Mildred was born in East Randolph, VT, along with siblings Eric, Olive and Evelyn, all of whom predeceased her. Daughter Karen also predeceased her as did former husband, Frank V. Burger of Medford. Survivors include her son, Carl of Battle Ground, WA, great grandson Christian Somerville and great granddaughter, Sylvia Beverly. A celebration of life will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Medford. For additional information, please visit www.magliozzifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020