Miltiades C. Vargelis a long-time resident of Ogunquit, ME and owner of Charlies Restaurant and The Neptune Inn at Ogunquit Beach, died on November 28, 2018. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Friday June 7, 2019 at the Oakdale Cemetery, Sanford, ME. Should friends desire, donations in Milts name can be made to Greenpeace, 702 H Street, NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20001 or The Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or to the . To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Milts Book of Memories Page at www. bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells Maine 04090 www.bibberfuneral.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from June 5 to June 12, 2019
