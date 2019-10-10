|
Nancy E. (Desautels) Moir of Arlington passed away on October 7th, 2019. Wife of the late John M. Moir and mother of Joseph C. Moir and John M. Moir Jr., and grandmother of Casey and Avery Moir. Loving friend of many years of Jorge R. Fortes and dear friend Skerry Moir; also ever kind and helpful Dale and Dolly Hawkes. Arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of Arlington. Donations in memory of Nancy can be made to St. Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, MA 02476. Visit devitofuneralhome. com to view and online guestbook.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019