Nancy Fay (Atkinson) Griffin, 75, originally of Arlington, MA, recently of Palm Harbor, FL and previously of Concord, MA, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020. Nancy was a woman of deep faith and she is survived by her husband of 55 years, John T. Griffin, and four of her children, John Jr., Gary, Brian and Patricia. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:30am in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund. For complete obituary visit keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020