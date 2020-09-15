1/1
Nancy P. DiSciullo
Nancy P. DiSciullo, Born June 11, 1930, passed away at age 90 on September 12, 2020 from complications of Parkinsons disease. Beloved daughter of the late Nicola and Rosa DiSciullo (ne DiSciullo) who emigrated from Fallo, Abruzzo, Italy in the early 20th century. Nancy is survived by her sister Luci Barden of Anaheim, CA, and predeceased by her brother, Eugene V. DiSciullo (James King); niece Jeanne DiSciullo of Gorham, ME; nephew Mark Roux and wife Lori of Truro, MA; niece Anne DiSciullo of Malden, MA; nephew John Barden and wife Lori of Gardnerville, NV; nephew Steve Barden and wife Leanne of Lakewood, CA; niece Nancie and husband Doug Fogleman of Lake Elsinore, CA; nephew Chris Barden and wife Melanie of Whittier, CA; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Born in Bostons South End, Nancy loved the town of Arlington where she lived on Mt. Vernon Street for more than 70 years. Nancy could be found working at the polls on Election Day and was a member of the Chatterbox Club. Family and friends will long remember her delicious cherry pies baked with the cherries she picked from her own tree. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arlington Food Pantry at arlingtoneats.org. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook and a complete obituary.

Published in The Arlington Advocate from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2020.
