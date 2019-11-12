|
Natalie D. Somers, passed away at home Wednesday evening October 30, 2019. She was the loving daughter of the late George J. Gottwald and Freda (Pratt) Gottwald; wife of the late Bernard F. Somers; and sister of the late Dr. George J. Gottwald Jr. and the late Chief Magistrate Arthur P. Gottwald. Born at home in the Maplewood section of Malden Massachusetts on July 20, 1926, Natalies family moved to Arlington in 1929 to the home where she would spend 90 of her 93 years. Like most people who grew up in the depression her family struggled, but because of her close-knit and loving family she had a happy childhood. She was an animated story teller and recalled memories back to age 2 1/2. She often spoke of childhood adventures in the 1930s with neighborhood friends like Sonny, Phyllis and Bobby. Whether it was digging for buried treasure in Sonnys dirt basement or pushing a kitten in her doll carriage with Phyllis, fun was the name of the game. She was a local historian when it came to neighborhood stories dating back to the 1930s and 40s some funny, some sad but all very entertaining. Natalie was proud of her heritage. Her grandfather, Boston Firefighter Lt. George J. Gottwald was killed at age 32 in the Merrimac Street Fire of February 5, 1898 leaving behind four young children. This event helped shape her father and in turn her and her two brothers. Her father was a man of integrity and wisdom. Her mother was descended from the first settlers of Malden. Her mother held strong values and was fiercely loyal to her family. Natalie recalled her as an exceptional cook who could create delicious dinners from scratch. The family kept chickens in the backyard during the lean years of the depression. As a teenager Natalie worked in Liggetts Drug Store, located in Arlington Center, as a soda jerk. It was here that she met her future husband, Bernie, who shortly thereafter enlisted in the Navy at age 17, during WWII. She would recount how she and two other girls would work the counter where the crowd would be shoulder to shoulder, six rows deep, waiting to call out their order. It was hectic but fun. After High school she went to Cambridge Junior College. She subsequently worked for New England Mutual Insurance in Boston. For a time, she worked for Dr. Charles L. Schepens at the Mass Ear and Eye. He was known as the father of modern retinal surgery. In the 1950s she worked as a dental hygienist for a couple of Arlington DMDS. For a season she lived in Washington State where she worked as an assistant to her brother Dr. George J. Gottwald Jr. While on the west coast, she once met a patient, an elderly woman, who recalled coming across the prairie in a covered wagon. Eventually she missed home, returned and married Bernie in 1957. After her mother died, they moved back into the family home with her father. Looking back, she always felt that the arrangement worked out well. Her four children enjoyed the love of two parents along with the unique wisdom and perspective only an interested grandfather could give. From the 1960s through 1990s Natalie and her brother Arthur, became interested in the family tree. She became a registered genealogist, and as her client list grew, she always went the extra step to find as much information as she could above and beyond her fee. She understood the thrill of discovery from her own family search. During the 1970s she also became more involved with related organizations. She joined the Arlington Historical Society and worked with Patricia Fitzmaurice on the Arlington Historical Commission. It was through this group that she helped research information on the early homes of Arlington and their owners. During one such search she unexpectedly discovered that one of the early home owners was a member of the secret society Sons of Liberty and had participated in the Boston Tea Party. She asked only for recognition for this discovery for which she was very proud. She was also a member of the Sarah Bradlee Fulton Chapter of the D.A.R. Medford Massachusetts. Natalie was a woman of unshakeable faith in Jesus Christ. She loved her family and was intensely loyal. Family and friends knew that she was always in their corner no matter the fight or consequences. She was a woman of principals with a strong moral compass. Private and humble to a fault, she lived a life of example for her loved ones to follow. She will be missed by all who knew her. She leaves her four children and four grandsons. Robert Lebrasseur, Nicholas Barber, Daniel and Ethan Somers. A Christian burial was held at her gravesite in New Hampshire.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019