Ottawell A. Henry, 96, of Derry, NH, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the VA Medical Center in Manchester, NH. He was born on May 30, 1923 in Belmont, MA, a son of the late Richard and Minnie (Cole) Henry. Mr. Henry proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard during WWII. While in the Coast Guard, he served with his wife whom he married in 1945. He and his wife Barbara were happily married for almost 70 years when Barbara passed away in 2014. They also enjoyed swing dancing together for 71 years and he is forever grateful to the Boston Swing Central for keeping him going after the loss of his beloved Barbara. Ottawell was also a pilot and enjoyed flying over the White Mountains and loved auto racing. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Cobb, Janet Murphy, Patricia Donovan, Laurie Moran, Michael Henry, and Timothy Henry; 16 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara S. Henry in 2014 and his siblings Olive Theodore, Alice Flynn, and Richard Henry. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5 - 8pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 3rd at 9:00am in the funeral home. The burial will follow at 11:30am in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boston Swing Central, 26 New Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneral home.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019