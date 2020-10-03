1/1
Owen T. Boudreau
Owen Thomas Boudreau, 63, a longtime resident of Marblehead, passed away, September 14, 2020. Born in Cambridge and raised in Arlington, Owen was the beloved son of the late James and Marion (Lyons) Boudreau. He graduated from Arlington High School with the Class of 1975. He attended Massachusetts Maritime Academy and received his Bachelors Degree in Stationary Engineering from Calhoon Marine Engineers' Beneficial Association Engineering School. He worked at Chelsea Soldier Home-Quigley Memorial Hospital for several years. Owen was the dear brother of Atty. James Boudreau and his wife, Mary Jane of Marblehead, Jeanne Dunn of Belmont, Ellen Brennan and her husband, Rick of Andover, and Ann Boudreau of Falmouth, Owen was also the beloved uncle of nieces, Julia Dunn and Lauren Brennan. Due to current pandemic restrictions, Memorial Funeral Services / a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you would like to be personally notified, or send a private condolence to the family, please send an email to AttyJimB@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Owens memory via WoundedWarriorProject.org. To share a memory or offer online condolences, please visit EustisandCornellFuneralHome.com. UPDATED ARRANGEMENTS: Owen's Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead. Masks and social distancing required.

Published in The Arlington Advocate from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
