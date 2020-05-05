Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Michaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Michaud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Michaud Obituary
Pauline Michaud, of Lexington, formerly of Arlington and Nashua, NH, passed away on May 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Leo and Alice (Cote) Michaud. Sister of the late Collette Donahue, Paul Michaud and Rene Michaud. Pauline is survived by her five nieces and nephews, John J. Donahue of Melrose, Michael Donahue of Haverford, PA, Paul Donahue of Mt. Vernon, NY, Susan Donahue of Burlington and Mary Ellen Pastacaldi of Methuen. Burial will be private in her family lot at the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Nashua, NH. Services under the care of the DeVito Funeral Home of Arlington, please visit devitofuneralhomes.com. to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from May 5 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -