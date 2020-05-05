|
Pauline Michaud, of Lexington, formerly of Arlington and Nashua, NH, passed away on May 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Leo and Alice (Cote) Michaud. Sister of the late Collette Donahue, Paul Michaud and Rene Michaud. Pauline is survived by her five nieces and nephews, John J. Donahue of Melrose, Michael Donahue of Haverford, PA, Paul Donahue of Mt. Vernon, NY, Susan Donahue of Burlington and Mary Ellen Pastacaldi of Methuen. Burial will be private in her family lot at the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Nashua, NH. Services under the care of the DeVito Funeral Home of Arlington, please visit devitofuneralhomes.com. to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from May 5 to May 12, 2020