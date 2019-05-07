|
|
Peter F. Errera, Jr. at 81 yrs. LIFE-LONG ARLINGTON RESIDENT, RETIREE OF RAYTHEON CORP. FORMER RESERVE DEPUTY SHERIFF FOR MIDDLESEX COUNTY, LONG-TIME MEMBER OF ARLINGTON TOUCH DOWN CLUB. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agnes Church of Arlington on May 1st for Peter F. Errera, Jr., who passed unexpectedly following a long confinement at Care One of Lexington, on Friday, April 26th. Interment was in the family lot at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery of Arlington. Born in Boston's Boston City Hospital on June 23,1937, where at the time, his Mom, was one of the maternity nurses at that facility. Peter was an alumnus of Arlington High School, Class of 1956. He served for over 17 years, with the Army National Guard until December of 1973. For over 35 years, Peter had a working career with Raytheon Corp., serving as a Defense Draftsman. He made many friendships along the time spent at Raytheon & retired, early, in 1993. Peter lived in the family residence on Scituate St., with his single brother, John F. Errera, who passed unexpectedly on January 3, 2017. He had a deep interest & passion for the Boston sports teams especially the Patriots. His interests also took him into the local world of politics, serving as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Middlesex County from September of 1989 through September of 1991. Peter was predeceased by his beloved parents, Peter F. Errera, Sr. & Emma (Mosconi) Errera, RN, a sister, Nancy M. Bostley & his brother, John F. Eerrera. Survivors include his devoted sister, Katherine A. 'Katie' VanDorpe & her husband, Adrian E. of Marblehead, his faithful cousins: Mary M. (McCabe) MacKenzie & her husband, David J. MacKenzie & their daughter (Peter's God-daughter) Atty. Meghan K. MacKenzie, all of Wayland, MA. He is also lovingly survived by many other cousins, nieces & nephews, and a large extended family of friends. Remembrances may be made to: NANCAMP c/o Essex County Community Foundation, 175 Andover St., Suite 101. Danvers, MA 01923 or www.eccf.org. (NANCAMP is a day camp founded in 1992 in memory of Peters sister, Nancy M. Bostley for the care and comfort of children affected by cancer. Arrangements were with Keefe Funeral Home of Arlington.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from May 7 to May 14, 2019