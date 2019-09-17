|
Philip Caramanis, 86, formerly of Arlington, MA, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 in Saronida Greece, peacefully at his home with his wife by his side. He was born June 20, 1933 in Arlington, MA son of the late Savas and Maria Caramanis and brother to previously deceased Anthony, Charlie (Tikey), Paul Caramanis and his sister Anna Anargirou. Philip was the beloved husband of Rita (Katis) Caramanis, devoted father of Mary Caramanis OKeefe, and grandfather of Alayna Caramanis OKeefe, Katelyn Elizabeth OKeefe and Thomas Patrick OKeefe. He was known and will be remembered with having a very kind heart. He loved to joke and had many sayings that his family will remember him for. He had a very strong work ethic and would do anything to ensure that his family was taken care of and had everything they needed. He loved his grandchildren and was their biggest supporter. He instilled in them that they could be, and do anything they wanted. He enjoyed telling his stories and passing along life lessons to his grandchildren. He loved his son in law and was proud that his son in law enjoyed the Greek culture. He was proud of his Greek heritage and enjoyed the Greek culture. He was the happiest when he was with his family at home. He often remarked that his greatest accomplishment in life was his family. He is survived by his wife, Rita (Katis) Caramanis, by his daughter Mary Caramanis OKeefe and her husband Wayne Paul OKeefe of Tarpon Springs, FL. He was an adored Papou (Greek for grandfather) to his grandchildren, Alayna Caramanis OKeefe, Katelyn Elizabeth OKeefe and Thomas Patrick OKeefe. Also survived by many loved nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends both in Greece and USA. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St Athanasius The Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA at 10AM. Burial will follow at the Highland Meadow Cemetery, in Belmont, MA. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to any of the following: St Athanasius The Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA 002476 or the https://www.alz.org. For online guestbook please visit www.faggas.com. Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019