Raymond A. N. Bradley Jr.

Raymond A. N. Bradley Jr. Obituary
On August 8th, 2019, Raymond "Ray" Bradley, 74, formerly of Arlington, MA, died after a long battle with COPD and congestive heart failure. Dearly beloved husband of Joyce C. Killingsworth of Larkspur, CA; Loving father of Scott R. Bradley (Jennifer) of Methuen, MA; and pre-deceased by his son Jared A. Bradley (Jennie) of Madison, NH; Devoted step-father of Sarah C. Killingsworth (John) of Greenbrae, CA and Will Killingsworth (Meghan) of Pelham, MA; Adoring "Grampy" of Colin and Sean of CA, and Macey-Grace of Madison, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at , or the . For full obituary and photos, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019
