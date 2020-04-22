|
|
Regina Maureen (Murray) Deshler of Arlington on April 20th, 2020. Loving mother of Jacqueline Coughlin of Haverhill, John Deshler of Sandwich, and Christine Deshler of Arlington. Also survived by her dear grandchildren Jason, Jennifer and Jessica and great grandsons CJ and Joshua. Predeceased by her brothers William, John, Frances, Harold, Robert, James and Raymond Murray, and her sisters Imelda O'Brien and Marita Dunn. Loving daughter of the late John and Mabel (Daley) Murray. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Regina to Animal Rescue League of Boston, c/o Development, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116, online at arlboston.org/donate or MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, online at mspca.org/donate-now. Burial Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington was on Friday, April 24, 2020; however, due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements were private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home 1145 Mass Ave., Arlington. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020