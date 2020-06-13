Regina Vorce, age 56, passed away at her home at Gilmore Pond, Jaffrey, NH on June 9, 2020, after an extended illness. She was the daughter of Alfred Charles Vorce, Jr. of Jaffrey and Duane Gage Vorce of Nantucket, MA. She was born on December 16, 1963 and raised in Arlington, MA, graduating from Arlington High School in 1981. She went on to earn advanced degrees at New England College, Boston University, and most recently at Antioch University. She had a rich and diverse career having worked at the Peabody Museum and Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, the Aga Kahn Program for Islamic Architecture at MIT and served as the Registrar at Dartmouth College of Medicine. She then worked for a private company, Sun Guard Higher Education, briefly at the Westmoor Club on Nantucket and most recently as the Executive Director of the Jaffrey Civic Center. Regina enjoyed travelling, organic gardening, cooking, kayaking, biking and her time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she leaves her daughter, Isabelle Gage Ferguson of Nantucket and her son Blake Andrew Ferguson of Jaffrey, both of whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her brother Andrew Vincent Vorce of Nantucket, her former husband (married 2001-15) Ian David Ferguson of Canada and friends, neighbors, aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom were important in her life. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Marion Arvilla Corcoran (Cutter) and her husband Edward Francis Corcoran, formerly of Duxbury, MA and Waldoboro ME and Joseph Patrick Fahey (Sr.) formerly of Boston, MA and paternal grandparents Pearl Madeline (Moore) and Alfred Charles Vorce, Sr. formerly of Jaffrey and Orange, MA. Services will be private.



