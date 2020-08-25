Richard Yannantuono, of Arlington, MA. (affectionately known as "Dicky" by the family) passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. Richard was born in Mt. Vernon, NY to Nicholas and Jean Yannantuono on May 5, 1941. Dick, a Political Science major, began his career in the Appalachia area of West Virginia where he joined VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) after graduating from St. Ambrose College. Years later, he migrated to New England and settled in Portland, Maine as a Community Organizer where he assisted impoverished communities confronting their challenges head-on to improve their living environment. He was truly respected and admired for his strength in bringing these diverse communities together in a way that was inclusive and supportive. His organizing skills, his genuine concern for people, his gregarious personality and intense dedication to helping the needy is how Dick will be remembered. He was instrumental in the construction of the "Peoples Building" in Portland which was a meeting ground for various celebrations, family and political gatherings and where he was married in 1971. His genuine caring ways were instilled in him by his Dad, Nicholas Yannantuono and a trademark of all the Yannantuono brothers, reaching out to help people unselfishly. He then left New England and secured a Community Organizing position in Park Slope Brooklyn but after a brief tenure returned to Arlington in the early 1980s. Dick then secured a position with a local taxi cab company, shifting gears and changing his career and it was a perfect fit for him. He had a genuine interest in people and the gift of gab and loved to drive . He thoroughly enjoyed the taxi cab driver position until his health was affected and he had to retire. Dick leaves behind his loving son, Colin (Brenda) Wills and two grandchildren Ethan and Lauren Wills all in Huntington W. Va., beloved sister, Sandee (George) Stanton of White Plains, NY, niece, Jennifer (John) Mecca and Will and Sophie Mecca, great niece and great nephew all in Manhattan and step-sister, Marilyn (Niesz) Caravetta of Bethel , Ct, step-brother Craig (Tita) Niesz of Danbury, Ct ,deceased step brother, Richard Niesz, and deceased step-mother, Kay (Orsenigo) Yannantuono and many extended family and dear friends. Visiting hours were held at Yannantuono Burr Davis Funeral Home on Monday, August 10th from 4 - 8 PM. A funeral mass was held at St. Peter and Pauls Church in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, August 11th at 10:00 AM followed by the Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in New Rochelle, NY. Donations in memory of Richard can be made to Sancta Maria Nursing and Rehab Home, 799 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138. Additionally, you can view the many pictures of Dick on the Yannantuono Funeral Home website after the end of his obituary. "In loving memory of Dicky Yannantuono."



