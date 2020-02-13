|
Robert Burkhalter Buckley, 74 of Boston, MA passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. Mr. Buckley moved from his home town of Charleston, Mississippi in his 20s to pursue an education that lead to years of teaching within the Boston school system. Mr. Buckley attended Northeastern University and later Harvard University. He went on to teach Communications at Simmons College and later at Roxbury Community College In the IT Dept. Know as "Bob" to is friends and colleagues- he was passionate about working with children. Bob loved writing and reciting poetry. He participated in many poetry readings throughout the Cambridge area of Boston. During that time, he was often found playing chess with friends in Harvard Square. After retiring from teaching, Bob enjoyed spending time on Marthas Vineyard with his grand children. During that time he became an enthusiast of organic landscaping and enjoyed his days growing fresh vegetables & flower beds. He is survived by his daughter, Nya Clarke and her husband Mark Clarke and his beloved grandchildren Ella and Xavier Clarke , his first wife Pastor Marcia Buckley and his cousin Mary Buckley, Harvey Buckley, Erma Buckley, John Buckley, Dorothy Buckley and many more family and friends. Robert Buckleys memorial service will be held on April 18th, 2020 in Manchester- By-The-Sea, MA at Singing Beach at 12:00 pm. A place he often visited with his daughter while living in Boston.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020