Robert Greaves
1924 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Greaves, Born in Somerville in 1924 Robert "Bob" Greaves was a lifelong resident of Arlington. He will be remembered fondly as a neighbor, and caregiver of his elderly parents and aunt; as well as many neighbors in his Arlington Heights neighborhood. He is survived by his nephew David Greaves of Westford, MA, and his nieces Deborah Greaves of Biggs, CA and Denise Maki of Ontonagon, MI. The burial service will be private. In lieu of flowers you may send donations in Roberts name to the Nature Conservancy of Massachusetts. ut-us/where-we-work/united-states/massachusetts/

Published in The Arlington Advocate from Sep. 13 to Sep. 20, 2020.
