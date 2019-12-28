|
Robert L. Gedies of Arlington and Georgetown, ME, December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanne M. Funk-Gedies. Former husband of Joan (Monaghan) LaPorta of Arlington. Devoted father of Robert Gedies, his wife Lucy of West Virginia, Jane Iannelli of Arlington, Richard Gedies, and his wife Deborah of Reading. Loving grandfather of David Iannelli, his wife Danielle, Matthew Iannelli, his wife Jaime, Robert Gedies, his wife Olivia, Michael Gedies, Alexa Burns, her husband Sam, Leah and Rachel Gedies. Brother of the late Richard Gedies, his surviving wife, Josephine of CA, and Ruth Russo, and her late husband, Stephen. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bob was a former art teacher in the Cambridge school system. A funeral was held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. ARLINGTON, on Monday, December 30th at 9 AM followed by his funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St. Arlington. Visiting hours were held on Sunday, from 2 | 6 PM. Services concluded with burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington. Late US Navy veteran of the Korean War. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020