Robert (Bobby) M. Busnach, on July 5, 2019, Robert (Bobby) M. Busnach, of Yarmouth, Mass., formerly of Arlington (Overlook Rd.) and Cambridge, Mass., and New York City; daddy to fur babies Wilbur and Nelson; and son of Beatrice and Robert, passed away at the age of 63. He graduated from Massachusetts College of Art in 2010 with honors. He was a prolific photographer and dj, known for his iconic work documenting 60s and 70s as well as imagery depicting sexual politics, gender bending, transformation, personal experience in silk screen and photography. His work has been shown in numerous galleries and featured in several publications, including a book that is due out in the near future. He was also a prolific DJ, leaving an enormous body of mixes. His vision and tenacity in the face of sometimes enormous odds was an inspiration to others. He adored animals, especially dogs. He was passionate about those he loved and was enjoying his recent move to live by the sea, a long-term dream of his. Rob was preceded in death by two siblings, David Busnach and Lisa Herb. He leaves a sister Mary Ellen and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial will be held in Sandwich, Mass., on September 29 at 1 p.m. at a private residence. If you wish to attend, please call 781-646-2275 (voicemail) or [email protected]
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
