Roderick Rod B. Cook died on February 17th 2019. Born in Boston on August 5th, 1946, raised in Arlington, and served in Army Military Intelligence during Viet Nam war. He was a corrections guard at Concord Reform- atory and later a registered nurse and nationally recognized photographer. He mov- ed to Maine with his wife, Ann, after graduating from nursing school. He is survived by brothers Ed, Ralph and Charles, son, Derrick, daughters Stephanie and Christine, as well as his beloved wife, Ann. Funeral service to be held in early summer.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2019