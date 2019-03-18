Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roderick Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderick B. Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roderick B. Cook Obituary
Roderick Rod B. Cook died on February 17th 2019. Born in Boston on August 5th, 1946, raised in Arlington, and served in Army Military Intelligence during Viet Nam war. He was a corrections guard at Concord Reform- atory and later a registered nurse and nationally recognized photographer. He mov- ed to Maine with his wife, Ann, after graduating from nursing school. He is survived by brothers Ed, Ralph and Charles, son, Derrick, daughters Stephanie and Christine, as well as his beloved wife, Ann. Funeral service to be held in early summer.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.