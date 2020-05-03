|
Ruth T. Duffy of Arlington, formerly of Somerville, April 30th, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Terrance L. and Marian T. (Broderick) Duffy. Loving sister of the late Joseph R. Duffy and Mary E. McGoldrick. Dear sister -in- law of Joan Duffy of Wilmington and the late Michael M. McGoldrick. Devoted aunt of Terry and Donna McGoldrick, Maureen and Bill Hickie, Sheila and Paul Suffredini, Patricia and Tom Kelly, Sean and Christine McGoldrick, Colleen Meader, Susan Duffy, Paul and Lisa Duffy. Also 15 much loved grand nieces and grand nephews, Conlin, Nolan, Jamison, Jacquelyn, Paul, Colin, Samantha, Caitlin, Shannon, Billy, Meaghan, Colleen, Kristen, Erin, Allison, also 5 great grand nieces Dylan, Alexis, Dakota, Anna, and Rilynd and 2 great grand nephews Cayden and Declan. Due to the current health crisis a private burial will be held at Holyhood Cemetery in Brookline. A celebratin of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Fidelity House, 25 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. www.keefefuneralhome. com
Published in The Arlington Advocate from May 3 to May 10, 2020