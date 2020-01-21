|
Sally M. Sweeney passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 89 in Winter Garden, FL. In 1930 Sally Sullivan was born to Frances Teresa and George Hazen Sullivan in Calais, ME. Sally grew up in Waltham, MA where she met and married the love of her life John Sweeney. They were happily married for almost 65 years before John passed away in 2015. Sally is survived by six children, spouses and family: Michael & Marilyn Sweeney, Steven Sweeney, Janice Mathey & Patrick McShane, Terry & Eddie Mathieu, Randy Farrar, Maryellen & Reed Lewis, Sally & Vaughn Rigione. She is survived by 13 grandchildren (Jeffrey, Gail, Janine, Sharon, Joey, Jason, Jenny, CJ, Monica, Lauren, Nathan, Sara, Ben) and nine great-grand children who all brought her pride and joy. She leaves numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her children Johnny Sweeney and Nancy Farrar and her siblings Doris Davis, Irene Gilmore, Murray Sullivan, Edward Sullivan and George Sy Sullivan. Family and friends are invited to attend a Catholic service celebrating her life on Saturday, February 8 at 9 a.m. in St. Michaels Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA. Family and friends are invited to a gathering after the service at the Lewis house, 18 Brenton Wood Rd, Hudson, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to the .
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020