Sandra A. Parsons, 82, of 77 Lee Road, died at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Sandra was born on June 1, 1937, in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Herbert and Anna (Karlson) Teel. She lived in Arlington MA for many years before moving to Moultonborough, NH. Sandra was a woman who wore many hats. She had a strong relationship and love for Jesus that was closely followed by the love for her family. In addition to caring for her immediate family she also opened her heart and home for the ministry of fostering children of all ages, young and old. She was a daycare provider, home health aide and enjoyed teaching Sunday school as well as teaching and doing ceramics. Sandra is survived by her husband Wayne Parsons and her children: Patricia Croteau (John), Scott Parsons (Susan), Christopher Parsons, Robin Parsons, Melanie Barkhouse (Michael), Melissa Porter (Tony) and Ruth Parsons, along with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren as well as her brothers Rodney Teel (Sharon) and Robert Teel. She was pre deceased by two brothers, Herbert H Teel and Randall Teel. Special recognition to Eva Capo (John) and Akie Reidemeister (Thomas) and Brian Donnelly, whom she loved as her own. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia using the Carriage House entrance. Continued celebration to be held at family homestead after the service. In Lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions in Sandra's name be made to Lakes Region VNA 186 Waukewan St. Meredith, NH. 03253 or on line at https// lrvna.org Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019