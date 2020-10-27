Stuart L. Stu, Belden 77, a lifelong resident of Arlington, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Charlene (Carroll) Belden. Loving son of the late Elsa (Basile) and Norman Belden. Stu is survived by his four children; son Richard and his wife Jeanne Belden of Montvale, NJ, daughter Jennifer and her husband Robert Carey Jr. of Abington, MA, daughter Meredith and her husband John Cadman of Wakefield, MA, and daughter Christine and her husband William French Jr. of Arlington, MA. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren; Timothy and Jessica Belden, Robert III, Lila, Jack, and Grace Carey, Daniel and Andrew Cadman, Cameron and William French III. Brother of Martha Belden of Acton, MA. Stu is a proud graduate of Arlington High School, Boston University and University of Massachusetts (MBA). His entire career was spent at Raytheon where he retired after 35 years. Stu and Charlene just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Stus family was his pride and joy. He lea ves behind countless family memories of Cape Cod and Sabbath Day Lake in Maine. Stu loved being with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play sports and participate in all their activities. He also enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors | fishing, walking, and birding. Stu was an active member of Pleasant Street Congregational Church and Park Ave Congregational Church serving as a deacon and choir member. He was an avid classic car fan and enjoyed all sports and model trains. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Stus life by making donations to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Adult Lymphoma), P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or dana-farber.org
