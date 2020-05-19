|
|
Theresa Marie Labb (Giroux), Lifelong resident of Arlington, and the head of four generations of Arlington resident families, died peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Arlington, MA on August 8, 1926 to the late Arthur Giroux and Ida (Leblond), she was 93. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Camil J. Labb. She is survived by her son, Richard Labb and his wife Delle of Arlington; two daughters, Denise Lucente and her husband Gerard of Arlington, Michelle Zona and her husband Mathew of Arlington; and daughter in law Laurel Labb of Leander, TX. She is predeceased by her son Paul Labb. Proud Mmre to Justin Lucente & his wife Kristen, Lisa Collins & her husband Daniel, Carolyn Doherty and her husband Sean, all of Arlington, Melanie Obst and her husband Josiah of California, Christina Flevaris and her husband Taki of Washington, Marcelle Brown & her husband Darryl of Texas, Paul Labb II of Texas, Brant Labb of Medford & Kirsten Labb of Baltimore, MD, Leana Zona and her fianc Ryan Crabtree of Charlotte, NC, and Salena Zona and Michael Capotosto of Arlington; Great Grand Mmre of Kayla, Janelle, Shelby, Hailey & Thomas Lucente, Kiera, Katie Ann, and DJ Collins all of Arlington, Addison, Reese, and Parker Brown of Texas, Nehemiah and Bryson Obst of California, and Andreas and Paolo Flevaris of Washington. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19 all arrangements are currently private. She will be interred with her husband and son at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington, MA. To send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arlington Advocate from May 19 to May 26, 2020