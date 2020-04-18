|
Theresa (Jordan), Nadeau of Arlington, April 14, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward Nadeau. Devoted mother of Deborah Corbett, her husband John of Nashua, NH, and Edward Nadeau of Watertown. Loving grandmother of Dawn Felicani, Robert Felicani and Amy Caruso. Loving great grandmother of Kyla Felicani and Khloe Felicani. Sister of the late Mary Carr, Madeline Gouthro, Helen Kelly, Katherine White, James, Joseph and John Jordan. Due to the current COVID19 pandemic, services will be private. To offer an online condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020