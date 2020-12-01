1/
Thomas J. Mahon Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Mahon Sr., of Newburyport, formerly of Arlington, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gael P. (Harrington) Mahon. Devoted father of Catherine Harrington-Mahon of Winchester, Tara Mahon McQuaid and her husband Michael of Newburyport, Thomas J. Mahon Jr. and his wife Kelly of Newburyport, Kerry Mahon Lebreck and her husband Michael of Salisbury, Meghan Gael Sonn and her husband James of Boulder, CO, and the late Erin Mahon Crowther, and Thomas J. Mahon II. Loving grandfather of Eileen Gael Dunleavy, Conor Dunleavy, Abigael, Brendan and Sean Crowther, Rudy McQuaid, Fiona Gael Mahon, Brynn and Taryn Lebreck and Liam Sonn. Dear brother of John Mahon of Braintree, Ann Mahon Powers of Arlington, Joan Barry of FL, and the late James Mahon and Richard Mahon. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Longtime Honorary Council Member, Knights of Columbus, Council 231. Late Korean Conflict Army Veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Friday, from 3-6PM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington, on Saturday at 9:30AM. Burial and Military Honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate, and/or Special Olympics, https://give.specialolympics.org. For a complete obituary, directions or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keefe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved