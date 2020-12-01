Thomas J. Mahon Sr., of Newburyport, formerly of Arlington, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gael P. (Harrington) Mahon. Devoted father of Catherine Harrington-Mahon of Winchester, Tara Mahon McQuaid and her husband Michael of Newburyport, Thomas J. Mahon Jr. and his wife Kelly of Newburyport, Kerry Mahon Lebreck and her husband Michael of Salisbury, Meghan Gael Sonn and her husband James of Boulder, CO, and the late Erin Mahon Crowther, and Thomas J. Mahon II. Loving grandfather of Eileen Gael Dunleavy, Conor Dunleavy, Abigael, Brendan and Sean Crowther, Rudy McQuaid, Fiona Gael Mahon, Brynn and Taryn Lebreck and Liam Sonn. Dear brother of John Mahon of Braintree, Ann Mahon Powers of Arlington, Joan Barry of FL, and the late James Mahon and Richard Mahon. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Longtime Honorary Council Member, Knights of Columbus, Council 231. Late Korean Conflict Army Veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Friday, from 3-6PM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington, on Saturday at 9:30AM. Burial and Military Honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate,
and/or Special Olympics
, https://give.specialolympics.org
. For a complete obituary, directions or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
.