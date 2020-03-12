|
Virginia Nana Enos, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away suddenly on March 8, 2020 at the age of 96, surrounded by her family. Virginia was born on September 3, 1923 in Cambridge to Margaret Santos and Peter Enos. She was one of ten siblings. She married the love of her life, Manuel Enos on February 10, 1946. They settled in Arlington where they raised 5 children: Bobby, George, Manny, Ron, and Ann-Marie. She was a dedicated and hard worker, working at Sylvania and ECA Corporation of America as an engineering assistant. A talented seamstress, she sewed commercially and for family and friends for decades. She spent 30 years in Arlington, before relocating to Wareham where she proudly resided for over 40 years. She was chosen as 2003 South Coast Massachusetts Woman of the Year for her volunteer work for Foster Grandparents at Minot Forest School in Wareham for several years, teaching and reading to 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders. Virginia was the epitome of strength. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was most proud of her family. She thoroughly loved holidays and large family gatherings-anytime where she could hug, kiss, and cook for her large Portuguese family, and friends who were always treated like family. She enjoyed traveling, making annual pilgrimages to Lady of Ftima Sanctuary in Portugal, and is beloved by so many around the world. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her dearly. She was predeceased by her husband Manuel Enos and son Robert Enos. She is survived by her sister Martha (Enos) Pimentel and brother Americo Enos. She is survived by her son George Enos and his wife Karen, her son Manny Enos and his wife Joy, her son Ron Enos and wife Lois, and her daughter Ann-Marie Pickett and her husband David, all of Wareham. She is survived by 13 grandchildren: Rachel White, Sara Enos, Brian Enos, Jessica Enos, Erik Enos, Janine (Enos) Goulet, Nicholas Enos, Gregory Enos, Joseph Enos, Jude Enos, Elizabeth (Enos) Lydon, Louis Enos, and Ren (Pickett) Rhodes, and twelve great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Julia, Alex, Mia, Landen, Hudson, Briggs, Cameron, June, Alayna, Jaxson and Avianna. Her funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), Wareham on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patricks Church, High St., Wareham at 10 AM. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Wareham. Visiting hours will be Friday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020