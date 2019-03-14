Home

Rev. Dr. Warren H. Johnson

Rev. Dr. Warren H. Johnson Obituary
The Reverend Dr. Warren H. Johnson, (90) passed away while in Hospice Care on February 12th, 2019. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he served United Church of Christ congregations in Oberlin OH, Centerville and Wenham MA. A proud Tennessee Squire, he enjoyed singing, fishing, storytelling and was always ready with a corny joke or two. Upon retiring to Arlington, he was an active volunteer for many years at the Arlington Food Pantry and sang in the Lexington Pops Chorus. He was preceded in death by Marjory, his wife of 56 years, and is survived by daughter Sharon, her husband Stan Heydrick, son Charles, his wife Anita, grandsons, Ryan, Edward and Miles as well as great grandchildren, nieces and close family friends. A memorial service will be held at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Lexington on March 30th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the Arlington Food Pantry, online at https://arlingtonfood pantry.org/donate-money/ or 58 Medford St. Arlington, MA 02474
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019
