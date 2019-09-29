|
Alice Ann Copp, age 88 of Dennis, passed away on September 27, 2019. Ann leaves her husband of 66 years, Carlton R. Copp, and three children; daughter Linda Sheffield and sons Thomas and Charles. She was predeceased by her daughter Gerre Griggs. Her life was characterized by a strong sense of pride and love for her family, including many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She maintained very close contact and support for her children by phone and visits. Her personality was recognized by all as being loving, caring, and pleasant to those she came in contact with. Ann was born in New York City, December 21, 1930 to Max Turner and Alice Fuller Turner, a Mayflower descendant and an RN who saved her in asthma attacks as a child. (Despite many subsequent years as an asthmatic, she pursued an active and full life afterwards.) She graduated from Packard Jr. College in Manhattan and worked until marriage in the city. As a child she grew up in Mt. Vernon New York and met Carl on a blind date in the winter of 1951, and married him after his graduation from Marine officers school in 1953. Then moved with him to bases in Oklahoma and California. Ann traveled after her children were grown, with Carl to Europe, Australia, Hawaii, Africa and the Carib- bean. But her activities mostly centered around the girls and sons in Connecticut where she served in several capacities at the West Avon Congregational Church and neighborhood garden groups. But her other main passions were her religion, the Cape Cod Bay-side home in Dennis, her Caravan, her long-lived parrot, Arthur, doing puzzles and games, shopping and gardening. She will be sorely missed by her husband, children and other relatives and friends. At the Doane Beal and Ames funeral home, 729 Route 134, South Dennis, MA, there will be calling hours from 11-11:30 am, followed by an 11:30 am funeral service. Donations can be made to the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center. For online condolences, please visit www.doanebealamesdennis.com.
Published in The Barnstable Register from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2019