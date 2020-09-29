Barbara B. Bartlett, a resident of Plymouth MA for the past 5 years, and former resident of Cummaquid MA, Turners Falls MA, and Holden MA, passed peacefully on September 6, 2020, after battling a lengthy illness. She was 86. She was the daughter of the late William R. Bayley and Katharine B. Bayley of Cummaquid MA. She is survived by her son David W. Bartlett & his wife Sue of Montague, MA; her son G. Douglas Bartlett & his wife Niesje of Longmont, CO; her son Jeffrey W. Bartlett & his wife Christine of Marshfield, MA; her daughter, Susan L Bartlett of South Dennis, MA; twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; her cousin Jay Hunter & his wife Dot of Pennsylvania; and her late cousin Dean Hunters wife Phyllis Hunter of Florida. Barbara was born in Orange, NJ on April 3, 1934. She grew up in West Orange NJ and graduated from West Orange High School, class of 1952. She went on to attend Cedar Crest College in Allentown, PA. She worked at the Windsor Button Shop in Worcester (while raising her family in Holden MA) before moving to Cape Cod where she worked at the Christmas Tree Shops for many years, before retiring. She loved to sew and had a strong devotion to her Faith. Barbara was kind, caring, & selfless, always more concerned about those around her than herself. She found most joy spending time with family & friends, especially her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family owes a debt of gratitude to the staff at Sunrise of Plymouth Beach who shared their love and caring for Barbara every day. The family will be holding private services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Barbaras name may be sent to the American Parkinsons Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, or The Fresh Air Fund, 633 Third Ave, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10017.



