|
|
Charles Tafra, age 82, of Yarmouth Port, Mass., passed away quietly on October 21st, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Pat Tafra, his daughter, Lori Tafra and her husband David Hugo Deaton, and his two grandchildren, Jonathan David Deaton, and Kathryn Lorraine Deaton. Chuck was born in New York City to Croatian immigrants, Tilly Tafra and Charles Tafra in 1937. He obtained his commercial art training at the School of Industrial Art, and was mentored by his beloved uncle, and eminent commercial artist, Larry Baranovic. Chuck and Pat shared a passion for their common profession of commercial art since their union in 1968. They were deeply committed to each other throughout their marriage. He loved to fly small planes and was an avid skier well into his seventies. He was a beloved member of the Yarmouth Port community and will be dearly missed by both friends and family. In place of flowers please consider a charitable donation to the Historical Society of Old Yarmouth or Taylor-Bray Farm Preservation Association. For more information and online memorial please visit www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com.
Published in The Barnstable Register from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019