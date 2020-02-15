|
Grayce Matilda Kennedy Monteiro of West Yarmouth was born on February 23, 1921, to the late Julia Elizabeth (Williams) Kennedy and William Kennedy; she died on February 9, 2020. She was the middle of three children with an older sister, Wilma (Kennedy) Munroe, and younger brother, Bruce Kennedy. Grayce married Joseph DaLuz Monteiro on November 20, 1942, and their 61-year union produced three children: Cynthia Joy, Julia Elizabeth, and Nora Christine. Grayce was a lifelong Episcopalian and actively served in her church communities at Christ Church (Harwich) and St. Davids Episcopal Church (S. Yarmouth) on the Cape. She was a dedicated employee of the Town of Dennis with more than 45 years of service including more than 20 years at Ezra H. Baker Elementary School. Grayce, along with Joseph, was recognized in 2003 for her dedication and service to the town with the placement of a bronze plaque on the Aunt Debbys Bridge in Dennisport. The last of her generation, Grayce was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Joseph; her parents, Julia and William; her siblings Wilma Munroe and Bruce Kennedy; and, her son-in-law, Arthur Pina. Grayce is lovingly survived by her daughters, Cynthia Pina, Julia (Larry) Johnson, Nora Monteiro (Craig Hunt); and, her seven grandchildren, Christine Pina (Alex Smith), Nina Palmer (Jerry), Diane Johnson, Gretchen Pina-Breedy (Rudell), Claire Johnson Allen (Brandon), Lawrence Johnson, and Piper Hunt. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Vanessa, Maxwell, Myles-Michael and Jacob Palmer; Cason and Noah Breedy; and Arthur William Smith; and two great-great-grandchildren, Levi and Penelope Palmer.Grayce also had a mother-daughter relationship with Catherine Donnelly. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Maria Monteiro Goode, and cousins Claire Galloway and MaryAnn Bradley and a host of other family and friends. Grayce and Joseph will be buried together at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne, Massachusetts. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at St. Davids Episcopal Church, 205 Old Main Street, South Yarmouth, MA. Familly calling hours will begin at 12pm with a full mass at 2pm. In recognition of her legacy and a life well-lived, memorial donations may be made in Grayces honor to the Cape Cod Chapter of the NAACP Scholarship Fund, c/o John Reed, NAACP President, Zion Union Heritage Museum, 276 North Street, Hyannis, MA 02601.
Published in The Barnstable Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020