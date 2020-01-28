Home

Harriet (Wright) Nickerson, 95, of Dennisport, MA died peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was the widow of Edward G. Nickerson. She is survived by her daughter Joyce Connell and grandson Matthew Connell of Dennisport and sister Eunice Putnam of South Yarmouth. She is predeceased by her 2 brothers George H. Wright and Fred B. Wright and 3 sisters, Dorothy Bosquet, Elizabeth Sadlon and Virginia Hatch. Harriet is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a long time member of the Mid Cape Chorus. A private graveside service will take place at Swan Lake Cemetery in Dennisport, MA. Services are under the care of Doane, Beal & Ames, South Dennis. For online condolences please visit www.doanebealamesdennis.com.
