Lesley E. (Creighton) Shimer, was born on November 8, 1954 and passed away on November 28, 2020 due to Covid-19, a devastating loss for her family. Lesley was predeceased by her loving husband, Stephen Shimer of Brewster, MA and Goodland, FL; her parents, Kenneth and Mabel Creighton of Dennis, MA and; her loving crew of Labrador Retrievers, who no doubt greeted her with lots of wags and wiggles: Bentley, Callie, Bella, Piper and Nugget, Stephens Golden Retriever. Lesley was a devoted wife, sister, aunt and friend. She will forever be in our hearts and will be remembered as a fun inspirer, dog lover, matchmaker, sparkler, book clubber, godmother, decorator, hooter and hollerer, bridge player, sport fisher, cuisinier, and friend-maker. She adored talking with people and getting to know their stories. She made friends with all ages and from all walks of life. For over 25 years, Lesley found immense pride and joy in her beautiful home dcor store, Seaweeds, on 6A in Brewster, MA. Surviving are her brother, William Creighton of Dennis; her sister, Jane Carlson and her husband, John, of Kittery Point, ME and; their daughters, Liz Carlson of Nahant, MA, Sara Rocha and her husband, Steve, of Corona, CA and Kate Carlson of Kittery Point, ME, with whom she shared her birthday; her beloved godson, Creighton "Casey" DeCamp and her beloved grandniece, Jane Rocha. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cancer Research Institute or to the MSPCA.

Published in The Barnstable Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2020.
