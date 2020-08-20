Louise Tierney

Louise (Cafarella) Tierney of South Yarmouth passed away suddenly while supported by family on August 13, 2020 at the age of 87. She was raised in Watertown, the daughter of Dominic and Louise (Riccio) Cafarella. Louise was predeceased by Joseph, her loving husband of 66 years, brother Larry and great-grandson Finn. She leaves her six daughters: Kathleen Kelley and her husband Donald of Wellesley, Karen Egan of Mashpee, Marie Wells of South Yarmouth, Teresa Kimball and her husband Scott of South Yarmouth, Sheila Barrett of Plymouth, and Helen Tierney of New York City. She is also survived by twelve loving grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and her sister, Carol Sampanis of Santa Barbara, CA. Louise, known as "Judy", was a loving mother to her six daughters, always encouraging them to explore their interests, artistic and otherwise. Once they were grown, Louise pursued her passion for sculpting. She was known as a talented and in-demand doll artist whose realistic creations were among the few to include ethnically correct features at that time. Her work was recognized with a "Doll of the Year" nomination and was featured in many magazines including Doll Crafter, Doll Reader and Yankee Magazines. She was a contracted artist with The Franklin Mint, where she sculpted a number of successful doll series which were featured in Parade and other national publications. Her later sculptures were produced in bronze, winning many awards. Her bust of JFK Jr. is in the collection of the Harvard Institute of Politics. Joe and "Judy" moved to South Yarmouth in 1969. After 45 years in their beloved old Sea Captains house in Bass River, they downsized to the Simpkins School Residences where they both made and enjoyed many new friends. Judy was a great cook and loved preparing specialties to share. Artwork was her passion. In addition to sculpting, she loved drawing and painting and was excited to watch several grandchildren and great-grandchildren explore their own talents. Louise was a juried artist member of the Cape Cod Art Center, member of the Yarmouth Art Guild and The Cultural Center of Cape Cod. Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held a later time due to Covid-19. For more information and online memorial please visit www. ccgfuneralhome.com
