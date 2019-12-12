Home

Marian B. Wildenberger Obituary
Marian Butler Wildenberger, a resident of Londonderry, NH died Wednesday December 4, 2019 in Nashua, NH. For 67 years she was the wife of Richard J. Wildenberger, Sr. who passed away on October 12, 2019. She was born in Welsh Hill, PA on February 25, 1933, a daughter of the late W. Rowland Butler and Florence (MacConnell) Butler. She was a member of Prosperity Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed genealogy and donated several books she compiled to the Susquehanna County Historical Society in Pennsylvania. She was graduate of Scranton-Lackawanna Business College and Northeastern University. She is survived by one granddaughter, Samantha Wildenberger of Rumney, NH, one grandson, Richard James Wildenberger III and Michelle Therrien Wildenberger of Londonderry, as well as seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Richard J. Wildenberger, Jr. in 2015. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 from 1 | 3 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring in Pillsbury Cemetery, Londonderry. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Barnstable Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019
