Adele A. Andersen, 95, of Bedford, died following a brief illness on August 30, 2019, in Burlington. Mrs. Andersen was born and raised in the Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens, New York. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Angela (Kuro) Gicala. Mrs. Andersen was a graduate of John Adams High School in Queens and following her graduation she went to work at the Montgomery Ward store as a salesclerk. It was there that she met Arthur Andersen who worked as a stock manager. After a brief courtship, they were married on January 9, 1944. She was only 19 and Arthur was 22. Within days, Arthur was deployed by the Army, leaving his young bride while he proudly served his country as a member of the US Army 149 th Armored Signal Corps in Europe. He was discharged in 1946. Following Arthurs return, Adele and Arthur remained in New York while he attended the Pratt Institute and earned his degree in engineering. In 1958, a job change for Arthur led to new employment in East Northport, Long Island. Mrs. Andersen worked as a cosmetician on Long Island and another job opportunity brought the family to Massachusetts, settling in Bedford in 1966. Mrs. Andersen was employed by Kiley and Scott Oil Co. in Bedford as a finance manager. The firm merged and she retired from Benson and Goss in the late 1980s. She was a devoted member of St. Michael Parish in Bedford where she attended daily Mass and enjoyed many activities with the Bedford Council on Aging. She will be remembered as a lovely lady who adored her family and friends, cherished her visits to Marthas Vineyard and had a kind word for all. Mrs. Andersen was predeceased by her husband Arthur in 2008 and her son-in-law, Donald L. Hamblett, sisters, Theresa and Pauline and brothers Anthony and Albert. She is survived by her son Arthur A. Andersen and his wife Linda P. Andersen of Sudbury, one daughter, Adele A. Hamblett of Winchester, her sister, Stella Ardolino of St. Charles, MO, four grandchildren, Arthur Andersen III and his wife Stephanie, Jonathan H. Andersen, Deborah A. Hamblett and Christopher L. Hamblett and his wife Thanh and four great grandchildren, Vivienne and Blake Andersen and Maia and Aimee Hamblett. Her funeral will be held from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Thurs., Sept. 5, at 11:00 A.M. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at noon. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Wed., Sept. 4, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Interment will be in Shawsheen Cemetery in Bedford. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Parish Memorial Fund, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019