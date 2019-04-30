|
Alfred Eugene Rosinski, 89, of Boonville, NY and former long time resident of Bedford, MA passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21st, in Rome, NY. Al (Rosie) was born in Utica, NY to Walter and Bertha Rosinski on July 11, 1929. He was raised in Utica and married Sophia Theresa Kowalik on May 21st, 1955. Al worked for the United States Air Force in the Electronic Systems Division for 27 years at Griffiss AFB and then later at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, MA where he raised his family. During his time in Bedford Al was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus, the Boy Scouts (Scout Master),and writing a column for youth hockey in Bedford under the pen name Froggy.And he was a proud member of the Bedford Minutemen. During his retirement he self-owned many businesses in Boonville, served on the planning board and was a key figure in the American Philatelic Society for youths. Al is survived by his wife Sophia (Kowalik) Rosinski, his children Gregory, Cynthia (Rosinski) Irwin and husband David.Stephen and wife Heidi, daughter-in-law Debora Rosinski, his brother Donald and wife Rita and sister-in law Helen (Kowalik) Garborino. Grandchildren Jillian (Rosinski) Hausmann and husband Jeff, Neil Rosinski, Melissa Irwin, Dan Irwin, Laura (Irwin) Sherman and husband Andy and great-granddaughter Makenna Hausmann. Al is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Bertha, his brother Clifford and wife Peggy, and his son Mark. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am, Sat. May 4th at Saint Josephs church, 108 Charles St. in Boonville NY, 13309. Burial will follow at the Boonville Cemetery. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home. Al asks that in lieu of flowers please donate whatever you can to St Joseph Memorial Fund, St Josephs Church, 108 Charles Street, Boonville, NY 13309. We wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Sunset Nursing home, Dr. Todd Podkowka and Father Ward. You folks were wonderful.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019