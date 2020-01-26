|
|
Alfred P. Morano Jr., 88, of Ayer and formerly of Bedford, died on January 23. He was the son of Italian immigrants, the late Alfred P. and Carolena (Crippa) Morano. Mr. Morano was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree at UMass Amherst. He was a partner in the CPA firm of Gerald T. Reilly and Company in Milton and retired in 1997. He was a resident of Bedford for nearly 40 years and served on several town committees and volunteered at the Council on Aging where he assisted in tax preparation. He was active in the condominium associations where he resided and volunteered as a business mentor at SCORE in Boston. His greatest passion was travelling around the world with his wife, Karen, his favorite place to visit was Italy. He was the devoted husband of Karen A. (Mackowai) Morano. Loving father of Peter C. Morano and his wife Janet of Westford, Karen E. McKie and her husband Alfred of Groton, David A. Morano and his wife Mary of Mendon, the late Jane Purdy and her husband William of Bellows Falls, VT, Anne K. Zimmer and her husband David of Groton, loving stepfather of John P. Hupperich of Cleveland, OH and Erika A. Caulfield and her husband William of Westford, cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Nicole, Kerri, Beth, Matthew, Angela, Jackson, Max, Lucas, Kit, Kyle, Shawn and Justin, great grandfather of Ivana, Justin and Elizabeth. Predeceased by his sister, Mary C. Johnson. His funeral will be held from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Saturday, February 1, at 8:00 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford at 9:00 a.m.. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Friday, January 31 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020