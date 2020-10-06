Alice F. Hilker, 95, of Bedford, passed peacefully at her Bedford home on October 1, 2020, surrounded by family. Born on a farm in Bone Gap, Illinois on April 10, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Lillian (Rude) Ford. Alice was a graduate of the University of Illinois where she received her degree in home economics and in later years earned her Masters degree at Boston University in guidance counseling. She married April 13, 1946, to Don, an officer in the USAF. They were stationed at several Air Force bases while raising their family. The Hilker familys last transfer was to Hanscom Field and Bedford in 1960. Mrs. Hilker was a home economics teacher at the John Glenn Middle School in Bedford, retiring in 1986. Alice enjoyed traveling, sewing, grand/great grandchildren, and supporting learning. At 95, she would still exclaim, "I learned something today!" She kept up with technology, using her computer regularly and even texted with family until the last week of her life. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Savior in Bedford, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society, and a founding member of the American Association of University Women in Bedford. Alice Hilker was the cherished wife of the late Donald H. Hilker, beloved mother of John and his wife, Sue (MA), Jack Hilker (CA), James Hilker and his wife Karen (MI), Donna Hoeszle and her husband Larry (IL), Jeffrey Hilker (CA), and, Jennifer Hilker-Blair and her husband Stuart (MA). Devoted grandmother of Rosemary, Lillian, Jacob, Sarah, Thomas, Mary, Julie, Rebecca, Sandra, and Delia. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Maxwell Ford and sister Eugenia Marquart. Visitation at the Lutheran Church of the Savior, 426 Davis Rd., Bedford, on Mon., Oct. 5, from 5:00-6:00 P.M. Private funeral service to follow. Memorial contributions may be made the Old Concord Chapter of DAR (Daughters of American Revolution) Liz Arnow, Memory of Alice Hilker, 6 Pinecroft Ave., West Boylston, MA 01583.



