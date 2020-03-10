|
|
Alice T. Lynch (Shea) 89, of Bedford, MA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 7, 2020. Alice was one of eleven children born in Malden, MA to Daniel and Agnes Shea (Sullivan). She was raised in Malden and attended the Cheverus Catholic School for 12 years, graduating in the Class of 1948. Following high school, she was employed at the H.P. Hood Co. for 7 years. In 1950 Alice met George Lynch and they were married at Sacred Heart Church in Malden on October 8, 1955. They lived briefly in Arlington and Acton before making Bedford their home 61 years ago. She was a member of the Parish of St. Michael for all of those 61 years and for many years she was a daily communicant. She loved the parish and volunteered preparing food for the Pine Street Inn. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her husband and family in Bedford and at their winter home, first in Naples, FL and later in Sunset Beach, NC, reading, relaxing, enjoying Irish music and watching beautiful sunsets on the beach. She also loved to cook and bake, creating dinners and desserts for countless holidays, birthday parties, first communions, graduations and other celebrations. She took immense pleasure in watching her family grow and doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A highlight of her life was traveling to Ireland and visiting the childhood homes of her parents and in-laws in County Cork and Donegal. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and her parents immigrant story. Alice is survived by her husband and 5 children, George Jr. of Medfield, William and his wife Eileen of Watertown, CT, Kathleen and her husband John Barry Jr. of Billerica, Thomas of Pepperell, and Daniel and his wife Kathleen of St. Augustine, FL. She was predeceased by her daughter Maureen. Mrs. Lynch is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Cook and her husband Janos, Robert, Kevin and his wife Erin, Kristin, Timothy, Emily, Sarah, John J. Barry III, Thomas Jr, Sean and Matthew. And she is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, Savannah, Charlotte, Harper, Chase and John Cook and Patrick Lynch. Mrs. Lynch is predeceased by 10 siblings, Mary Christine, Catherine, Joseph and Daniel Shea, Agnes Curley, Leo and Paul Shea, Helen Gavin, Ann Reale and Mary Gavin. In addition, she loved her large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. Funeral services will be from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Road, Bedford, on Saturday, March 14 th , 2020, at 9:00AM followed by a funeral Mass at the Parish of St. Michael, 90 Concord Road, Bedford, MA at 10:00AM. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be on Friday, March 13th, 2020 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Boston Catholic Television, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or at www.catholictv.org/donate.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020