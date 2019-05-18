|
Andrew P. Sword, Jr. of Westford, formerly of Bedford, passed away, May 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 Years to Nancy E. (Jacobs) Sword. Father of Judith A. Sword of Lowell, and Janet E. Robb and her husband David of Chelmsford and Father of Christine L. Sword of Westford. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Kyle Peter Robb and Zachary Andrew Robb. Peter was a Master Electrician, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a Member of the Simon W. Robinson Masonic Lodge in Lexington. Services announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Douglass Funeral Home, Lexington.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from May 18 to May 25, 2019