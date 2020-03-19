Home

Arthur Hatfield
Arthur K. Hatfield Obituary
Arthur K. Hatfield of Bedford died at the E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford on March 12, 2020 at the age of 101. He was born in Boston on April 9, 1918, and was the son of the late Arthur K. and Catherine (McDonald) Hatfield. He was raised in South Boston and in his early teens was a child of the great depression and sent to work on farms in New Hampshire to support his parents and siblings at home. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp that became the Air Force and served during World War II in Hawaii, Australia and New Guinea. He was also stationed in Washington D.C., Germany and retired after 22 years at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford. Art loved his morning breakfast club with his friends and spending time at the Gloucester Marina on his boat. He was predeceased by his wife Marion (Kinney) Hatfield, stepson, Bryce Seiwert, sister, Irene Mackenzie, and Brothers Dick and Larry Hatfield. He is survived by his son, Allen Hatfield of Texas, daughter, Beverly Porter and her partner Mark Raymond of Bedford, four grandchildren, Jason Hatfield of Texas, Jennifer Seiwert of Westford, Aaron Porter of Florida and Anastasia Porter of Colorado and 4 great grandchildren, Porter, Madelyn, Dawson and Max. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020
