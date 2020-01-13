|
Beatrice E. (Temple) Falabella, 94, longtime Bedford resident, died peacefully on January 8, 2020, in Elkhorn, NE at Elkridge Assisted Living. Bea was born in Newbury, VT on January 25, 1925 and was the third oldest child of the late Horace Temple and Ruth (Thomlinson) Swett. She grew up in Wakefield, MA. Bea attended Salem State Teachers College and was married June 18, 1948 at the Reading Baptist Church. Bea worked as a seamstress and eventually owned Judy's Bridal and Dress Shop in Bedford, MA. In retirement, she and Gates traveled around the United States in their Winnebago. She was active in the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society and had her paintings displayed around town. She also participated in the Bedford Garden Club and" Bears" group for Emerson Hospital Auxiliary. Bea enjoyed sewing, gardening, bowling, golf, painting, knitting and any type of craft. But most of all she loved cats. She was predeceased by her husband, Gaetano Falabella, Jr in February 2007 and her siblings, Ruth Martell, Phil Temple, Red Temple, Stanley Temple and Dorothy (Rolling)Reed. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Temple (Jerry) of E. Kingston, NH, son, Guy Falabella of Somerville, MA, son, Bruce Falabella of Goodview, VA, son, Jon Falabella (Dale Sickles) of East Burke VT, daughter, Janis Falabella (Fred Hanna) of Alta, WY, daughter, June Janssen (Dave) of Omaha, NE; grandson, Travis Falabella (Jennifer) of Moneta VA; grandson, Jacob Falabella (Christina) great granddaughter, Isla Joy of Lynchburg, VA, grandson, Durham Falabella (Samantha Schmidt) great grandson, Jesse Gaetano of Goodview VA, granddaughter, Megan Fournier (Richard) great grandson, Nolan Richard and great granddaughter, Paige Elizabeth of Pelham, NH, granddaughter, Erin Falabella (Keith Kryzak), great grandson, Nathan Jon Kryzak of Manchester, NH, granddaughter Nicole Johnson (Chad) of Omaha, NE, grandson Alec DeGrenier (Kortney Mork) of Lincoln, NE and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in the spring in Bedford, MA. followed by a private family internment at Shawsheen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emerson Hospital Auxiliary, 133 Old Road to Nine Acre Corner, Concord, MA 01742 or online at www.emersonhospital.org
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020