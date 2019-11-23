|
Betsy Houser Twombly passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019, at the age of 94, surrounded by her loving family. Betsy was born on October 9, 1925 in Arlington MA to Ralph and Faith Houser. Growing up, Betsy developed a profound appreciation for nature and outdoor adventures, spending summers at her beloved Owlshead an Adirondack-style log cabin built by her father above Newfound Lake in Hebron where she and her elder sister Hope camped, canoed, swam, played tennis and hiked the White Mountains. Betsy graduated with honors from Belmont Highschool in 1943 and earned a full scholarship to Tufts University where she graduated with honors in biochemistry. Betsy worked in the Eye Division of Massachusetts General Hospital as well as the Histology Department of Harvard Medical School. Betsy established an endowment in 1994 at Tufts University to fund scholarships for women studying in the fields of science and medicine. It was through Betsys passion for skiing that she met her husband Phil Twombly. The two married at Owlshead in 1949, and moved to Bedford, MA where they raised five children. Betsy became an accompl- ished skier and avid bicyclist pursuing both pastimes well into her 80s, skiing in the Rockies and Europe; as well as bicycling through Europe. Upon retirement, Betsy found a new passion in ceramics, and Muddy Paws Pottery was born. Betsy sold her distinctive pottery through the League of NH Craftsmen and the annual Hebron Fair. One of Betsys favorite activities was inviting local children and grandchildren to play clay and create imaginative animals and pots. Betsy is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years Phil Twombly; her children: Stephen Twombly of Roxbury, VT; Martha Twombly of Hebron, NH; Andrew Twombly of Belize; Peter Twombly of Jamestown, RI; and Carol Twombly of Nevada City, CA; her twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Betsy will be interred at the Belmont Cemetery, in Belmont, MA with her parents.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019